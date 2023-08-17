Open Menu

Patriotic Octogenarian Iftikhar Ali Malik Retires From Trade Politics Due To Health Reasons

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Patriotic octogenarian Iftikhar Ali Malik retires from trade politics due to health reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Former President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, patriotic and non-controversial octogenarian trade leader of South Asia Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday announced retirement from trade politics due to health reasons.

He rendered a remarkable milestone of half a century of dedicated service to the traders' community in Pakistan, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

His unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the trade landscape of South Asia.

His decision to retire from trade politics and relinquish the Chairmanship of the Founder group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a testament to his selflessness and desire to pave the way for new leadership.

He handed over this position to Misbah Ur Rehman, a veteran trade leader, who undoubtedly has big shoes to fill.

Iftikhar Ali Malik remained president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore chamber, Director of NBP, member of Ravi Urban Development Authority, president and patron-in-Chief of the Rowing club, member of PM special task force on the economy and other trade-related bodies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman Guard Group is the only trade leader in Pakistan who never availed even a single penny benefits and spent all international and domestic boarding lodging and travelling expenses from his pocket and didn't burden on the national exchequer which speaks of his sound character.

