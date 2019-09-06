Payment of due tax before allowing extension of ' Income Tax Returns' for tax Year 2019

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue to ensure that before granting extension in the date of filing of Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2019, in the cases where last date of filing of Income Tax Returns is 30th September, 2019, the admitted tax liability is discharged before 30th September, 2019, said a press release issued by FBR here on Thursday

The FBR was committed for broadening the tax net to enhance revenue for economic growth in the country.