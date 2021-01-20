UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Payment Of Duties, Taxes To Be Made Only Electronically From Tomorrow'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:04 AM

'Payment of duties, taxes to be made only electronically from tomorrow'

Collector of Lahore Customs Appraisement, Mohsin Rafique said on Tuesday that all duties and taxes exceeding Rs. one million would be paid only through the system of e-payment from tomorrow (Wednesday).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Collector of Lahore Customs Appraisement, Mohsin Rafique said on Tuesday that all duties and taxes exceeding Rs. one million would be paid only through the system of e-payment from tomorrow (Wednesday).

He announced this at a seminar held here at APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) Punjab office where APTMA Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir and a large number of member millers were also present.

Mohsin Rafique informed the participants that in compliance with FATF requirements and as a measure towards digitization and automation of economy, Federal Government had now made it mandatory on all importers to make payment of duties and taxes over Rs one million through internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, over the counter (OTC) or any other electronic method approved by the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said in continuation of FBR reforms and modernization drive, E-Payment facility for payment of all FBR taxes as well as some provincial taxes had been introduced for convenient and hassle-free payment. On the one hand, traders could electronically pay all import duties and taxes through Customs computerized system WeBOC at ports and border stations across Pakistan. While on the other hand, taxpayers could also electronically pay income tax, sales tax and Federal Excise duty sitting in their homes. E-Payment system provides round the clock facility to taxpayers and traders to make online payment of customs duties and other FBR taxes as well as provincial cess and stamp duty, he maintained.

The facility was available through internet and mobile banking by using more than 15000 ATMs of 16000 Over the Counters (OTC) bank branches of commercial banks spreading across the country.

The Customs Collector added that taxpayers' confidence and interest in E-payment was growing fast and it could be gauged from the fact that the proportion of E-payments of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty had increased from 6.26 per cent of total payments during July to December 2019 to more than 40 per cent during the same period of the year 2020. Similarly, the proportion of amount deposited in these E-payments had jumped from 13.55 per cent of total payments to 76.5 per cent during the comparative period of the current year, he added.

According to him, E-payment facility had greatly helped the traders and other taxpayers' during the COVID pandemic since all transactions could be completed without physical interaction. Currently, 18.6 per cent of import duties and taxes were being collected by Pakistan Customs through E-Payment system. More than 80,000 consignments consisting of nearly 22 per cent of total imports were cleared in WeBOC through E-Payment in the last six months. Apart from major Customs stations including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, the facility was also being availed by importers in remote areas like Taftan and Khunjerab, he concluded.

Addressing the seminar, Rahim Nasir Chairman appreciated the role of Customs Department in fully automating the processes and facilitating the trade through out of the box solutions. He expressed the hope that FBR would continue its drive to bring more transparency in clearance of import and export consignments. He thanked Collector of Customs for sparing the time to educate APTMA members on the proposed e-payment system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Internet Import State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Mobile Bank Nasir Same July December Border FBR 2019 2020 Textile National University Financial Action Task Force All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

6 minutes ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

27 minutes ago

KP govt to ease new companies' registration proces ..

27 minutes ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

27 minutes ago

DG Inspection visits Central Jail Sahiwal

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.