Payment of foreign debts is imperative for Islamic vision, says Professor Joyia

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Pakistan being an Islamic republic is bound under the Islamic Sharia laws to return all the loans taken by the successive governments on different occasions to run the affairs of the state, Professor Mohsin Raza Joyia has said.

Professor Mohsin Raza joyia who is Founding Chairman of Pakistan Reforms Movement has said that no option is there under ‘Nizam-e-Mustafa’—(Islamic laws) to delay the payments of loans to the foreign lenders.

Mufti zahid Assdee, President Pakistan Reforms Movement, also accompanied him during their discussion on the topic of financial reforms of the country in Islamic laws.

He has argued that however, it is due on all those people of the country who fall under the ambit of Sharia laws that deal with “payment of Zakat”.

“The person who is financially sound and is liable to pay ‘Zakat’ is bound to pay the loan of his part for the sake of country,” the professor argues.

In a video message that has gone viral in WhatsApp groups, the professor has said that payment of loans taken by the successive government on different occasions since creation of this country is a liability on every citizen who is financially sound.

He has urged the lawmakers to create a mechanism under Nizam-e-Mustafa for payment of ‘foreign loans’ .

“No matter even if you have taken this loan from a non-believer, you are legally bound under the Sharia laws, to pay that loan back. Because it is what Holy Quran says,” he says.

He also says: “The Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) returned his loans of the Non-Muslims with responsibility. If we want to survive in future with Islamic vision, Islamic leadership will have to show the responsibility,”.

He has also given examples of great saints like Hazrat Baba Fareedun Ganj-e-Shakar (a.r) for fair deals with every human being and life full of great values and traditions.

Professo Joyeya who is serving at a local college in Pakpattan—a town around 150 kilometers away from Lahore in South—has been struggling for ‘Nizam-e-Mustafa’ (Islamic system of governance) and has also written a book on it.