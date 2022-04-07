UrduPoint.com

Payments In Rubles For Russian Gas Circumvent Sanctions Against Moscow - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Payments in Rubles for Russian Gas Circumvent Sanctions Against Moscow - Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the settlements of European companies for Russian gas in rubles will circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, and will also pose a high risk for them

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the settlements of European companies for Russian gas in rubles will circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, and will also pose a high risk for them.

"We believe that this proposed ruble exchange is not only a high risk for the companies involved but it would also be a circumvention of the existing sanctions," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Sweden, where she is on a working visit.

