Payments in Rubles for Russian Gas Circumvent Sanctions Against Moscow - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the settlements of European companies for Russian gas in rubles will circumvent anti-Russian sanctions, and will also pose a high risk for them.

"We believe that this proposed ruble exchange is not only a high risk for the companies involved but it would also be a circumvention of the existing sanctions," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Sweden, where she is on a working visit.