UrduPoint.com

Paymob And 1LINK Partner To Fuel Digital Payments

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Paymob and 1LINK partner to fuel digital payments

Paymob and 1LINK have announced a partnership agreement to power instant online payouts for merchants registered with Paymob via 1LINK's payment infrastructure, with Bank Alfalah serving as its settlement bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Paymob and 1LINK have announced a partnership agreement to power instant online payouts for merchants registered with Paymob via 1LINK's payment infrastructure, with Bank Alfalah serving as its settlement bank.

The Paymob is an leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENA-P) and 1LINK is Pakistan's largest interbank network, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

This partnership represents a unique and novel offering to merchants in Pakistan by creating an end-to-end digital payments acceptance mechanism integrated with Paymob's exclusive payout solution suite.

To this effect, merchants will be able to instantly transfer funds via Paymob's platform directly into any 1LINK member bank account across Pakistan.

This process equips merchants to make swift payments to their vendors and suppliers, thereby digitizing cash payments in their supply chain.

Additionally, Paymob merchants will be able to pay utility companies, telecom operators, and numerous other businesses via 1LINK.

Chief Executive Officer of 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla said that Paymob to facilitate their merchants for swift and secure payment and settlement as well as strengthen the merchant network.

This strategic partnership will allow a one window solution to Paymob merchants for sending payments domestically. This business proposition will promote cashless payments thus contributing towards the digital ecosystem, he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Fawad Abdul Kader, Paymob Country Manager in Pakistan said that partnering with 1LINK unpacks the digital payment infrastructure for smooth financial services for the merchants, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Bank Middle East Bank Alfalah Limited Agreement

Recent Stories

Majority of Romanians Oppose Unification With Mold ..

Majority of Romanians Oppose Unification With Moldova - Poll

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 5.87 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 5.87 points

11 minutes ago
 Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety ..

Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety of Bank Deposits - Opinion Pol ..

11 minutes ago
 PLRA starts registry through E-registration in Mul ..

PLRA starts registry through E-registration in Multan division

8 minutes ago
 Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders o ..

Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders of UK-Israeli women

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.