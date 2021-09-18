UrduPoint.com

PayPal Allows UK Clients To Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:42 AM

PayPal Allows UK Clients to Buy, Hold, Sell Cryptocurrencies

International payment gateway PayPal announced on Friday that its UK clients can now purchase, hold and sell cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) International payment gateway PayPal announced on Friday that its UK clients can now purchase, hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

In late August, the payment processor unveiled its plans to expand its cryptocurrency services outside the United States, where it has been available since last October.

"We are delighted to share that all eligible customers in the UK can now buy, hold and sell #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #BitcoinCash & #Litecoin from their PayPal account. Look out for it in the PayPal app," the company tweeted.

PayPal is the world's largest debit e-payment system and the pioneer of the digital payment revolution. The PayPal platform boasts over 400 million users in more than 200 markets.

