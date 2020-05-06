Payrolls Data Surveyor ADP Shows US Lost Over 20Mln Jobs in April Due to COVID-19

The US economy shed more than 20 million jobs in April as businesses across America were shuttered as a result of the measures instituted to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US economy shed more than 20 million jobs in April as businesses across America were shuttered as a result of the measures instituted to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday.

"Private sector employment decreased by 20,236,000 jobs from March to April," ADP said in a news release that cited data from its National Employment Report (NER) through April 12. "The April NER does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment situation."

The ADP report comes ahead of Thursday's weekly jobless claims data and Friday's all-important non-farm payrolls report due from the US Labor Department.

Some economists have said they expect 3 million new first-time unemployment claims for last week in Thursday's data that would add to about 30 million jobs lost in six previous weeks.

The NFP report is expected to show 21,853 million job losses for all of April.

The US economy shrank by 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020, its most in a quarter since the Great Recession of 2008 due to the restrictive measures instituted to fight the spread of COVID-19. Both White House and private economists say the US economy is expected to see an even worse performance in the April to June stretch.