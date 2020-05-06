UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payrolls Data Surveyor ADP Shows US Lost Over 20Mln Jobs In April Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Payrolls Data Surveyor ADP Shows US Lost Over 20Mln Jobs in April Due to COVID-19

The US economy shed more than 20 million jobs in April as businesses across America were shuttered as a result of the measures instituted to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US economy shed more than 20 million jobs in April as businesses across America were shuttered as a result of the measures instituted to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the private payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday.

"Private sector employment decreased by 20,236,000 jobs from March to April," ADP said in a news release that cited data from its National Employment Report (NER) through April 12. "The April NER does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment situation."

The ADP report comes ahead of Thursday's weekly jobless claims data and Friday's all-important non-farm payrolls report due from the US Labor Department.

Some economists have said they expect 3 million new first-time unemployment claims for last week in Thursday's data that would add to about 30 million jobs lost in six previous weeks.

The NFP report is expected to show 21,853 million job losses for all of April.

The US economy shrank by 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020, its most in a quarter since the Great Recession of 2008 due to the restrictive measures instituted to fight the spread of COVID-19. Both White House and private economists say the US economy is expected to see an even worse performance in the April to June stretch.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Job March April June 2020 All From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.