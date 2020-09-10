Pb Governor visits Iftikhar Ali Malik

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday visited Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry,also Chairman United Business Group and inquired after his health

LAHORE, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday visited Iftikhar Ali Malik, President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry,also Chairman United business Group and inquired after his health.

The Governor prayed for his early recovery and during the meeting felicitated him for assuming the top slot of president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for two years term. He hoped that he would continue to contribute his efforts for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia.

Governor said Pakistan's leadership was fully committed to improve trade relations among SAARC countries to make South Asia the most economically integrated region in the world. "South Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, but it is also one of the least integrated, as its intra-regional trade accounts for just 5 percent of total trade, compared with 25 percent in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN)," he added.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minster Imran Khan wanted to augment peace and ensure prosperity in the SAARC region.However, he said Pakistan wants to maintain "foreign and trade relations" with other countries on the basis of "mutual respect".

Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude to Governor Punjab for the felicitation and the visit to inquire about his health.During the meeting he emphasized on "restructuring production and export processes" to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

Taimur Ali Malik, elder son of Iftikhar Malik, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, President Anjuman Tajran Auto Parts Market Badami Bagh Waqar Ahmad Mian were also present on the occasion, stated a press release.