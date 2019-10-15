Pb govt exempts small traders from annual passing fee for weights, measures

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Government has waived off the annual passing fee for weights and measures for small level traders and shopkeepers.

According to District Officer Industries, prices, Weights and Measures (IPWM) Bahawalpur Zubair Abbasi, the shopkeepers and traders selling goods measuring from 100 grams to 20 kilo grams have been exempted from the annual fee.

He said that the step has been taken to facilitate small scale traders and shopkeepers. He said that approximately 10,000 traders and shopkeepers will benefit from this step.