Pb Govt Facilitating Industrialists: Aslam Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Punjab government was providing all possible facilities to the industrialists.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTMA) here at the Civil Secretariat.

The members of the delegation said that they wanted to relocate the industrial units to Quaid-e-Azam business Park, Sheikhupura, therefore 200 acres of land was required.

The minister said that a world class special economic zone was being established in Sheikhupura, adding that all possible assistance would be provided to APTPMA for relocating its industrial units to Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to investor friendly policies of Punjab government, industrialists were turning to Punjab for investment.

Additional Secretary Commerce, Economic Advisor, CEO PIEDMC, concerned officers, former chairmen APTPMA H Anwar, Pervez Lala and others also attended the meeting.

