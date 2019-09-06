Pb govt launches facility of online fee payments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has started providing facility of online payment of fees as part of initiatives for ease of doing business in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has started providing facility of online payment of fees as part of initiatives for ease of doing business in the province.

This was stated during a meeting of provincial working group for ease of doing business, here at Civil Secretariat on Friday. The meeting reviewed progress on implementation of reforms initiated in different departments.

The secretary planning and development department briefed the meeting that under ease of doing business, various reforms had been successfully implemented and facility of online payments had been launched in the province.

Under the online payment system, token tax, property tax, professional tax, motor vehicle registration and transfer fees, cotton fees by Excise and Taxation Department, E- stamping, mutation and fard fees by board of Revenue, sales tax on services, Punjab ID Cess by Punjab Revenue Authority and Business Registration fees by Industries Department could be paid.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokar said that the government was providing a conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business and reforms introduced in various departments were yielding positive results.

He directed the relevant provincial departments to complete reforms for ease of doing business within deadline, saying that owing to the concrete measure taken by government, the position of Pakistan would improve in the ease of doing business ranking.

The meeting was attended by the chairman planning and development, secretaries of industries, excise and taxation, law, chairman PITB, CEO Lesco and officers concerned.