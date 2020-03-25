UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Plans To Rehabilitate Cottage Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

Pb govt plans to rehabilitate cottage industry

Punjab government has formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening the cottage industry across the province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) Punjab government has formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening the cottage industry across the province.

Official sources told APP here on Wednesday that under the plan government would provide loans on soft terms to the industrialists for rehabilitation of cottage industry, adding that the priority would be given to women entrepreneurs across the Punjab.

The government was taking step to promote cottage industry as livelihood of many families was linked with it, sources said and added that the government was keen to promote women entrepreneurship enabling them to play their instrumental role in boosting the export volume of the country.

The plan would soon be carried out in major industrial towns of the Punjab sources added.

The government was also actively considering establishing display centres in different cities for showcasing the various products made by the cottage industries to attract the foreigners and general public, sources concluded.

