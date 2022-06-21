UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Taking Revolutionary Measures To Boost Investments: Secretary Commerce

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures to boost investments and create an investment-friendly environment in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures to boost investments and create an investment-friendly environment in the province.

H expressed these views while addressing a gathering in honour of a Saudi delegation of businessmen led by Sheikh Fahad Al Bash arranged by the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here at GOR to present the investment opportunity in Punjab.

He said that Pakistan had a good and energetic workforce which could be utilize for their businesses in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said: "We have more than 500 institutions who imparting technical education to the youth and recently the government establishing three technical universities in Punjab to provide skills and technical education to the youth".

He said that Punjab had special economic zone having area of 10,000 acre, adding that more than 1,000 acres were still available for businesses, therefore, Saudi businessmen could utilize this place to boost their businesses in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Fahad Al Bash said that this landmark visit was of utmost importance as it would explore new avenues for trade, investment and joint ventures that would help in accomplishing the mutual target of sustainable economic development.

He said that Saudi investors had shown keen interest in investing in Punjab and acknowledging the Punjab government's initiatives to make the environment investment-friendly.

It was pertinent to mention here that a Saudi business Delegation was on a three-day visit to Punjab with an objective of improving and boosting trade relations between the two countries.

The delegation would also visit few potential sites such as Faisalabad Industrial estate and Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), where they would engage in extensive B2B meetings and discuss available opportunities.

Earlier, a presentation concerning the overall investment opportunities in Punjab regarding Special Economic Zones, Public-Private Partnership projects, Central Business District, Ravi Urban Development, agriculture, IT and energy sectors were displayed to the valued delegation.

