Pb Govt To Allow Business Activities With SOPs: Aslam Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pb govt to allow business activities with SOPs: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government was going to allow opening of trade and industry with SOPs.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), regional office here on Tuesday.

Aslam Iqbal said that all the recommendations in this regard had been sent to the Federal government and it would be further discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan during the next two days.

He mentioned that the whole world was being affected by this COVID-19 pandemic, adding that "However, Pakistan has overcame this with very few resources". He said that we had increased the facility of coronavirus tests from 150 per day to 6000. He said: "Measurers are being taken for the prevention of the coronavirus."FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar highlighted the drastic effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of Pakistan and its aftermath on trade and industry.

