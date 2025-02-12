PBA to launch Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 on Feb 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), Wednesday, announced the launch of the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS’25), the maiden industry-led initiative aimed at financial advancement and innovation, set to take place on February 24-25, 2025, in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), Wednesday, announced the launch of the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS’25), the maiden industry-led initiative aimed at financial advancement and innovation, set to take place on February 24-25, 2025, in Karachi.

The official announcement was made at a press conference here, led by Chairman PBS Steering Committee Atif Bajwa, alongwith CEO and Secretary General PBA, Muneer Kamal, Basir Shamsie and other senior bankers while Chairman PBA Zafar Masud joined online.

Organised under the aegis of the Pakistan Banks Association, PBS’25 aims to advance finance and economic discourse in the country, they informed, adding that it will feature prominent international speakers, local subject matter experts and convene leaders from over 45 institutions, including conventional, Islamic, digital and microfinance banks as well as development finance institutions.

Banking sector acts as a shock absorber in economic stresses and it performed well in previous difficult periods and resiliently contributed in economic growth, they said now when key indicators are showing improvements in economic management the summit will provide a platform to see how banks could play more effectively their role in sustainable growth of national economy and benefit of people.

They termed it as a historic gathering with representation of the Government, regulators, banking, fin-tech, academia, media and corporate Pakistan that has potential to become a significant milestone for Pakistan's financial sector.

Highlighting the significance of PBS’25, Atif Bajwa commented, “The Pakistan Banking Summit will offer an invaluable platform for the banking industry and its stakeholders to engage in critical conversations relating to emerging trends and opportunities for banking and finance.

The summit aims to cover critical themes relating to global and local economic developments, the role of the banking sector in economic uplift, priority sector financing, the future of Islamic banking, and digitization, to name a few, he added.

Zafar Masud elaborating on the role of the PBA, said, “PBS’25 is a testament to PBA’s continued commitment to fostering economic progress, contributing not only on fiscal accounts but also through broader financial inclusion, sustainability and inclusive growth.”

The Summit is bringing together key stakeholders and it will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative solutions that will shape the future of the financial sector of Pakistan, he said.