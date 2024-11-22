Open Menu

PBBC Chairman, Tanveer Discuss Ways To Increase Cooperation In Industrial, Agriculture Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PBBC chairman, Tanveer discuss ways to increase cooperation in industrial, agriculture sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan-Britain business Council (PBBC) John Tucknott CMG MBE on Friday met with Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed ways and means to increase cooperation in diverse fields including industry and agriculture.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to work together to further enhance the trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK), said a news release.

The PBBC delegation includes the Council’s CEO Rashid Iqbal, Head of Trade and Investment UK Adeel Khan, Senior Advisor for Trade and Government Relations Saima Amjad, Director of Trade and Investment Waqar Ullah and Chief Coordinator for UK and Pakistan Umaimah Riaz.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that both countries should increase trade volume and highlighted the potential for British companies to invest in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

John Tucknott agreed to enhance bilateral relations in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Saif Anjum and Director General Mukhtar Ahmed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Vehicle Mbe Rashid United Kingdom Mukhtar Ahmed Government Industry

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

33 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

2 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Business