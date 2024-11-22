PBBC chairman, Tanveer discuss ways to increase cooperation in industrial, agriculture sectors

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan-Britain business Council (PBBC) John Tucknott CMG MBE on Friday met with Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed ways and means to increase cooperation in diverse fields including industry and agriculture.
During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to work together to further enhance the trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK), said a news release.
The PBBC delegation includes the Council’s CEO Rashid Iqbal, Head of Trade and Investment UK Adeel Khan, Senior Advisor for Trade and Government Relations Saima Amjad, Director of Trade and Investment Waqar Ullah and Chief Coordinator for UK and Pakistan Umaimah Riaz.
Rana Tanveer emphasized that both countries should increase trade volume and highlighted the potential for British companies to invest in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector.
John Tucknott agreed to enhance bilateral relations in the agricultural and industrial sectors.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Saif Anjum and Director General Mukhtar Ahmed.
