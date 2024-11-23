Open Menu

PBBC Delegation Meets PBIT Management

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024

PBBC delegation meets PBIT management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A delegation from Pakistan British business Council (PBBC), UK, held a meeting with the top management of Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

The delegation, led by its Chairman John Tucknott, and Chief Executive Rashid Iqbal, held comprehensive discussions with PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf and CEO Jalal Hassan, alongside other senior members of the PBIT management team.

The talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade, promoting skills development, and facilitating the transfer of technology between the two regions. Major collaboration opportunities were identified, particularly in the agribusiness sector for citrus exports, as well as in education and tourism.

PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf assured the PBBC delegation of the PBIT’s full support for their initiatives. He emphasized that Punjab is committed and well-prepared to assist their investment projects, highlighting the province's openness to international collaboration.

Moreover, the Pakistan British Council extended an invitation to Punjab to participate in upcoming Expos in the UK. This invitation aims to showcase Punjab as a leading investment destination on the international stage, further solidifying the relationship between the two regions.

