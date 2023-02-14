UrduPoint.com

PBBC Eyes 10 Billion Pounds Bilateral Trade Potential Between Pakistan And UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:35 PM

PBBC eyes 10 billion pounds bilateral trade potential between Pakistan and UK

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Rashid Iqbal, CEO PBBC signed the MoU during the visit of a PBBC delegation to ICCI, said a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Julian Hamilton Barns, Chairman PBBC and Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in UK said that the bilateral trade of around 3 billion pounds between UK and Pakistan is not in commensurate with their actual potential and stressed that the business community of both countries should work together to take the bilateral trade to at least 10 billion pounds as they have potential for it.

He said that Pakistan's blue economy has tremendous potential to generate business of billions of dollars and emphasized that the Pakistani business community should reach out to international counterparts to exploit the untapped potential of its blue economy.

He said that PBBC is working to promote networking and connectivity between private sectors of Britain and Pakistan to further improve business and investment relations.

Rashid Iqbal, CEO, PBBC stressed for more interaction and events between ICCI and PBBC to increase bilateral trade ties. He said that the business community of both countries should participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in each other country to introduce their products that would help in boosting trade between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that Pakistan and Britain are doing trade in limited items and urged to diversify trade to achieve better results. He urged the investors of Britain to explore joint ventures and investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy including CPEC and assured that ICCI would help in connecting them with right partners in Pakistan.

He hoped that close cooperation between ICCI and PBBC would help in further improving trade and economic ties between Pakistan and UK.

Rizwana Asif, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlined the need of promoting close cooperation between the women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and UK for their better economic empowerment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Visit CPEC Hamilton Rashid United Kingdom Chamber Women Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

22 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

25 minutes ago
 900 kg illegally slaughtered meat seized in Karach ..

900 kg illegally slaughtered meat seized in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launches g ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launches global 'Automation of Power of ..

10 minutes ago
 Sports teach teamwork, accountability, self-discip ..

Sports teach teamwork, accountability, self-discipline: Dr Uzma

10 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo opens on Wedn ..

Two-day Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo opens on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.