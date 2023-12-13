PBF announces support to Atif Ikram for FPCCI elections 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), Wednesday, announced its support to Atif Ikram Sheikh for post of president in upcoming elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI).

Leadership of PBF, in a statement issued here, also suggested representatives and voters of the forum to cast panel votes in favour of qualified candidates of UBG in the FPCCI elections scheduled to be held on December 30, 2023.

PBF President Mian Muhammad Usman, Central Vice President’s Jahan Ara Wattoo, Chaudhry Ahmed Jawad, Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Ashfaq Paracha, Shabnum Zafar, Khawaja Mahboob ul Rehman, Regional President Multan Saleha Hassan and central executive committee members Zubaida Jalal and Arif Ehsan Malik took the decision with a majority vote in a meeting.

Terming Atif Ikram who is also the Chairman PBF Capital Area chapter as the most suitable candidate to head the Federation, they were of the view that a bold voice was needed to overcome the challenges that the country's economy is currently facing.

Stressing need of concrete steps by FPCCI and its leadership at this critical time they urged all PBF office bearers and members to extend full support to Atif Ikram so that he could succeed for the next term 2024-25.

PBF leadership appreciated the Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's measures for economic recovery and strengthening of Rupee against the Dollar and extended their fullest support to them.

“After going through a difficult time the economic situation is improving due to the important measures taken by the Army Chief including action against smuggling, hoarders and profiteers while the people’s confidence has now been restored as well,” they maintained.

To strengthen the national economy, it was necessary to elect such a team in FPCCI that could efficiently solve the problems of the business community, they emphasized.