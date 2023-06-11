UrduPoint.com

PBF Appreciates Agriculture, IT Initiatives In Federal Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PBF appreciates agriculture, IT initiatives in federal budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has appreciated the initiatives announced in the Federal budget for promotion of agriculture and IT sectors.

Sharing the Forum's viewpoint on federal budget with media here Sunday, PBF Secretary Information and Spokesperson Zainab Jatoi said the economy was already under pressure due to last year's floods and the war between Ukraine and Russia. However, the government had taken a lot of measures in the budget which would help the IT, SME, and agriculture sectors grow. In this financial plan, she mentioned that farming sector had been allotted Rs 5 billion for arrangement of sponsored advances to the agri business, while Rs 6 billion earmarked for the concession on imported urea, adding that charges and obligations on import of value seeds had been annulled. The PBF was appreciative of these efforts.

The rural economy has the potential to be transformed by the agro industry. The SMEs are critical to any industry. In this financial plan, the coalition government has carried out a super duty on pay above Rs 150 million. This action is in direct contravention of this promise. The government has expanded the expense pace of 0.5 percent on business shippers. The PBF had proposed that a comparable duty design should be in place to saved business shippers and to discourage under-invoicing.

Zainab Jatoi said that the conversion of 50,000 agriculture tube-wells on solar energy would not only reduce the input cost for the farmers but also help reducing demand of electricity and imported diesel. She said that exemption from duties and taxes on combined harvesters; rice planters, seeders and dryers; and import of certified seeds and saplings and five-year tax exemption to agriculture based industries of rural areas would help increasing output and reducing the post harvest losses, but we had also expected to announce the relief in fertiliser prices especially in DAP and Potash.

PM's Youth business and agriculture loan scheme, discounted credit facility for small farmers, and increase in agriculture credit target to Rs 2250 billion were some other measures aimed at provision of capital to agriculture sector, she said, adding that government should consider reduction in KIBOR rates to ensure benefits of credit schemes.

Ms. Jatoi also lauded establishment of Export Council and said it was a long standing demand of business community that was met in the budget 2023-24. She was of the view that US$30 billion export target for new financial year should be revised to US $40 billion while considering the devaluation of rupee and potential of export oriented industry of the country.

She said that measures like granting SME status to IT sector and tax exemption to youth entrepreneurs would encourage the youth and promote IT and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

PBF Spokesperson also stated the decision of raising minimum wages of workers to Rs 32000 would help providing relief to lower income strata of the society.

She stressed the need of initiatives for revival of industry, business confidence and imports particularly raw materials for local industry to assist the important sectors of economy in dealing with their problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Electricity Import Business Ukraine Russia Budget Agriculture Agri Jatoi Sunday Post Media From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

2 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

2 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-TÃ¼rkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-TÃ¼rkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.