PBF calls for the revival of sick industries in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ashfaque Paracha on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to take effective measures to revive sick industries and also solve the problems being faced by the industrialists in the province.

He said that steps should be taken to resolve the issues of the industrialists in the industrial estates falling under the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company and the Small Industries Development board as well.

The PBF Vice Chairman was given a detailed briefing by the Nowshera Industrial Zone officials and steps taken so far for resolving the problems of industries established across the province.

Paracha further said that high cost of doing business has already proved to be dangerous for the trade and industry, as ever-increasing cost of production is the real threat to the economy amidst frequent upward revisions in policy rate and continuous fluctuations in rupee against Dollar.

Vice Chairman Ashfaque Paracha demanded of the government to shut down all expensive oil-based power plants to ensure availability of cheaper energy for consumers. The government may avoid for shifting power distribution companies' inefficiencies' burden to the consumers by jacking up the tariff under the guise of Fuel Charges Adjustment.