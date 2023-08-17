Open Menu

PBF Calls For The Revival Of Sick Industries In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PBF calls for the revival of sick industries in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ashfaque Paracha on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to take effective measures to revive sick industries and also solve the problems being faced by the industrialists in the province.

He said that steps should be taken to resolve the issues of the industrialists in the industrial estates falling under the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company and the Small Industries Development board as well.

The PBF Vice Chairman was given a detailed briefing by the Nowshera Industrial Zone officials and steps taken so far for resolving the problems of industries established across the province.

Paracha further said that high cost of doing business has already proved to be dangerous for the trade and industry, as ever-increasing cost of production is the real threat to the economy amidst frequent upward revisions in policy rate and continuous fluctuations in rupee against Dollar.

Vice Chairman Ashfaque Paracha demanded of the government to shut down all expensive oil-based power plants to ensure availability of cheaper energy for consumers. The government may avoid for shifting power distribution companies' inefficiencies' burden to the consumers by jacking up the tariff under the guise of Fuel Charges Adjustment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Dollar Company Nowshera May All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

5 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

34 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

15 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business