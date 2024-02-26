Open Menu

PBF Congratulates Maryam Nawaz For Being The First Woman As CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PBF congratulates Maryam Nawaz for being the first woman as CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Monday congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif to sworn

as 20th Chief Minister of Punjab also being a first woman on this prestigious position with

a challenging role for the well-being of the people and business community of the province.

In a media statement issued here, the PBF President Khawaja Mahboob ur Rehman,

Chief Organiser, Ahmad Jawad, Chairman Punjab Muhammad Naseer Malik, Chairman

South Punjab Malik Suhail Talat welcomed the vision of the new Chief Minister in her

first speech in the Punjab Assembly in which she announced to make Punjab an economic hub.

They also commended the initiatives announced by her as such as formulation of policies

to ease of doing business for investors, activation of price control committees, launch of

Ramdzan package 'Nighebaan', restarting Ramadan and model bazaars, up-gradation of

government school infrastructure and curriculum, introduction of Punjab's first air ambulance

service, establishment of at least one Daanish school in every district, equally quality

education in public and private schools, implementation of school transport system, plan

for state-of-the-art hospitals in every city of Punjab with the provision of free medicines

in emergency departments of public hospitals.

The PBF office-bearers also appreciated Maryam Nawaz's vision for a digital Punjab with

free Wi-Fi in major cities and resumption of e-library project, provision of more soft loans

for females compared to males, working women hostels and initiatives for agricultural

reforms including provision of free livestock for small farmers and establishing of more

IT parks in Punjab.

They, however, called for effective measures to strengthen rupee value against the US Dollar,

citing that economy cannot grow at existing USD rate of Rs 280. They also demanded the

upcoming Federal government to reduce the interest rate as nobody would invest at an interest

rate of up to 24 percent.

They also stressed the need for expanding export base and addressing the structural imbalance,

as Pakistan needs higher levels of investment alongside holistic policy reforms which give

confidence to investors and the markets.

The PBF office-bearers added that tax net expansion has become inevitable, besides simplification

of the taxation system and apprising the people about the benefits of being filer.

They were of the view that industrialization is impossible without reducing the cost of production

for which collective and effective steps are needed to be put in order.

They said that it is very important to pay attention to the substitution of imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab Dollar Price Hub United States Dollars Women Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ramadan Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

12 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

16 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

4 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

23 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago

More Stories From Business