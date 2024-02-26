PBF congratulates Maryam Nawaz for being the first woman as CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Monday congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif to sworn

as 20th Chief Minister of Punjab also being a first woman on this prestigious position with

a challenging role for the well-being of the people and business community of the province.

In a media statement issued here, the PBF President Khawaja Mahboob ur Rehman,

Chief Organiser, Ahmad Jawad, Chairman Punjab Muhammad Naseer Malik, Chairman

South Punjab Malik Suhail Talat welcomed the vision of the new Chief Minister in her

first speech in the Punjab Assembly in which she announced to make Punjab an economic hub.

They also commended the initiatives announced by her as such as formulation of policies

to ease of doing business for investors, activation of price control committees, launch of

Ramdzan package 'Nighebaan', restarting Ramadan and model bazaars, up-gradation of

government school infrastructure and curriculum, introduction of Punjab's first air ambulance

service, establishment of at least one Daanish school in every district, equally quality

education in public and private schools, implementation of school transport system, plan

for state-of-the-art hospitals in every city of Punjab with the provision of free medicines

in emergency departments of public hospitals.

The PBF office-bearers also appreciated Maryam Nawaz's vision for a digital Punjab with

free Wi-Fi in major cities and resumption of e-library project, provision of more soft loans

for females compared to males, working women hostels and initiatives for agricultural

reforms including provision of free livestock for small farmers and establishing of more

IT parks in Punjab.

They, however, called for effective measures to strengthen rupee value against the US Dollar,

citing that economy cannot grow at existing USD rate of Rs 280. They also demanded the

upcoming Federal government to reduce the interest rate as nobody would invest at an interest

rate of up to 24 percent.

They also stressed the need for expanding export base and addressing the structural imbalance,

as Pakistan needs higher levels of investment alongside holistic policy reforms which give

confidence to investors and the markets.

The PBF office-bearers added that tax net expansion has become inevitable, besides simplification

of the taxation system and apprising the people about the benefits of being filer.

They were of the view that industrialization is impossible without reducing the cost of production

for which collective and effective steps are needed to be put in order.

They said that it is very important to pay attention to the substitution of imports.