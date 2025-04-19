Open Menu

PBF Delegation Calls On KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM

PBF delegation calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) called on the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi the other day Governor House, Peshawar.

Chief Organizer PBF Ch. Ahmad Jawad, accompanied led the delegation comprising d Mrs. Amna Aman (SVP PBF), Ashfaq Pracha (PBF KP Chairman), CEO/JKD PAKISTAN, Jehanzeb Khan Dhakki, Ex-MPA & CM-Advisor Arif Yousaf, Ms. Maryam Iqbal (Vice Chairperson PBF), and Khalid Haidar (Secretary FPCCI), said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Jehanzeb Khan Dhakki, CEO of JKD Pakistan, briefed the Governor on JKD Pakistan’s vision—a model business incubation ecosystem uniting startups, innovative schools, sports academies, and skills development centers under one dynamic umbrella.

The Governor was officially invited to visit JKD Pakistan to witness its transformative impact on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and community development.

JKD Pakistan continues to pioneer opportunities for a skilled and self-reliant Pakistan. Its a movement to empower youth, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth across sectors.

APP/aqk

