UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBF Demands More Relief, Effective Steps For Agri Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:30 PM

PBF demands more relief, effective steps for agri sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Saturday urged the government to announce more relief and effective measures for agriculture sector in the upcoming Federal budget for financial year 2021-22.

Talking to media here, the PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad stressed the need for reducing prices of agri inputs such as fertilizer, seeds, besides low power tariff for agri tube-wells. He also urged the government to support farmers in purchase of machinery, fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs.

Like Textile Policy, he added, a workable Horticulture and Agriculture Export Policy, in consultation with all stakeholders, needed to be introduced in the next budget.

Ahmad Jawad also suggested the government to announce incentive package in the budget for the horticulture industry as global trade of this industry crossed US $ 200 billion.

He asserted that government should allocate funds to promote the hybrid seed industry in Pakistan under private-public partnership (PPP) to increase per-acre productivity. "The world is focusing on the use of certified seed for enhancing agriculture productivity due to better profitability and international recognition," he mentioned.

PBF President called for setting up different projects including cool chain infrastructure, ripening centres, food processing and value addition industry, agro-processing industry and accredited testing laboratories at special economic zones under PPP mode to ensure availability of good quality produce for exports.

Soft loan scheme for new agriculture graduates for promoting agricultural services should also be priority in the budget, he proposed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World Exports Budget Agriculture Agri Textile Media All Government Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

42 minutes ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

43 minutes ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

43 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

49 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

49 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.