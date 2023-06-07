UrduPoint.com

PBF Endorses NEC's Energy Conservation Plan

Published June 07, 2023

PBF endorses NEC's energy conservation plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) backs the decision of National Economic Council (NEC) to close markets and commercial centers by 8pm from July 1 to save energy, terming it a step toward a more civilized society.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, PBF Vice President and Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said that steps for energy conservation recommended under this plan, such as the closure of shops and commercial centres by 8pm, switching to LED lights and upgrading geysers to make them more energy efficient, could help the country save up to $1 billion annually.

He stated that neither Europe nor the United States could even afford the luxury of keeping commercial areas open until 12 in the night. "No country has a lifestyle as inappropriate as here," he added.

Ahmad Jawad said that circular debt was eating up the country's revenue and the recent decisions of the government would save electricity and that the provinces had agreed to implement these decisions as well which was appreciated.

The PBF also suggested that the district administration made it a point to ensure that the shops open at 10 am, giving traders enough time to do their daily business.

Ahmad Jawad said that many countries had achieved the goal of self-reliance in a few years, with less resources than Pakistan, because in these countries, distribution of resources and awarding of influential people in the name of reforms was stopped for the sake of national development.

He said that people had since long been suffering from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis but now their patience was waning, therefore steps to improve the situation should be started without delay.

PBF President mentioned that the wholesale, retail, and real estate sectors had the potential to bring in Rs747 billion in tax revenue which needed to be looked in the coming budget.

