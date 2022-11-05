PBF expresses solidarity with Pak Army, LEAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday.

Talking to business community here, PBF President Mian Usman Zulfiqar said that countless sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other security agencies and their untiring efforts had fully been ensuring durable economic growth across the country.

PBF Central Vice Presidents Ahmad Jawad, Jahan Aara Wattoo, Chairman Balochistan Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani, PBF Sindh Chairman Mir Murad Ali Talpur, General Secretary Sindh Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, PBF Punjab Chairman Naseer Malik and executive committee members including Shah Wali were also present.