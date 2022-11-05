UrduPoint.com

PBF Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army, LEAs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PBF expresses solidarity with Pak Army, LEAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) expressed solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Saturday.

Talking to business community here, PBF President Mian Usman Zulfiqar said that countless sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other security agencies and their untiring efforts had fully been ensuring durable economic growth across the country.

PBF Central Vice Presidents Ahmad Jawad, Jahan Aara Wattoo, Chairman Balochistan Daroo Khan Achakzai, Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani, PBF Sindh Chairman Mir Murad Ali Talpur, General Secretary Sindh Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, PBF Punjab Chairman Naseer Malik and executive committee members including Shah Wali were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Army Business Punjab

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

19 minutes ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

40 minutes ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

1 hour ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

2 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.