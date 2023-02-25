UrduPoint.com

PBF Expresses Solidarity With Security Forces For Peace, Stability In KP

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PBF expresses solidarity with security forces for peace, stability in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan valiant armed forces and law enforcing agencies and said the entire business community stands united against war on terror and any external threat besides creating business-friendly environment fully ensuring durable security for economic growth across the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Senior Vice President PBF, Muhammad Riaz Khattak said that they were proud of armed forces for successfully flushing out terrorists from their hideouts and stamping out the menace of terrorism in the region paving way for complete restoration of peace in the country, a pre-requisite for economic growth and development in the country.

Riaz Khattak said that PBF expressed its satisfaction over the commitment and determination of the army chief General Asim Munir for attaching top priority to security to strengthen the national economy and his guidelines will give impetus to accelerate the pace of economic growth. He said that conspiracies hatched by foreign elements would be fizzled out adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the country would emerge strongest in the comity of nations.

He also lauded the services of armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists.

"In the prevailing critical situation, we should stand united as a nation to brave internal and external challenges", he expressed.

On this occasion, PBF provincial chief Umer Masood ur Rehman greeted the ISPR for successfully organizing different short stories of the armed forces and played a tremendous role to cope up the challenges of the hybrid war.

The tremendous sacrifices of armed forces have started yielding a positive impact on the national economy and foreign investors once again pouring in different sectors. He said that political stability without any vibration and peace are pre-requisite for a compatible economy.

CPEC, a mega project will also contribute towards accelerating the economic activities not only in Pakistan but also in the region. He said that now is a high time to ensure a business friendly and growth-oriented environment for boosting export and rapid industrialization to meet the future challenges; he added.

Meanwhile, PBF's KP Vice Chairman Malik Fareed said to forge the unity as one nation, under one flag to protect the dignity and integrity of darling motherland Pakistan and fully support the valiant armed forces of the country.

