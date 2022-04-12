PBF felicitates Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President and former Chairman of Agriculture Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ahmad Jawad on Monday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The PBF VP hoped that Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges being confronted the country. He expressed these views while talking to media men here.

Ahmad Jawad, on behalf of the PBF, assured Shehbaz Sharif of best cooperation and assistance in initiating business friendly economic and commercial policies as these policies have a direct bearing on trade and industry.

He wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in fulfilling his new responsibilities and dream of making 'Economic Pakistan' a reality.