PBF Felicitates Shehbaz Sharif On Assuming PM Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad Tuesday extended his heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Muslim League (N) President, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he expressed the hope that Shehbaz Sharif would steer the country out of the multi-faceted challenges being confronted by the country.

