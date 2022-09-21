PBF for increasing flour mills quota to ensure stability in prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Mian Usman Zulfiqar Wednesday urged the provincial governments to make sure availability of wheat flour in the markets on competitive rates and have regular check and balance on daily basis.

Usman Zulfiqar said, common man cannot afford the weekly increase in flour prices. In Punjab the rate of a 15kg wheat flour bag increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 1600 within few days.

He said the subsidized government wheat flour is not available in the market.

Similarly, he said wheat flour is also short in the markets of Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta too with high prices which needs to be looked seriously.

He requested All Pakistan Flour Mills Association to ensure availability of flour in Sindh and Balochistan especially in flood affected areas on government rates so that the affected people get compensated.

The PBF President Usman Zulfiqar also called for increasing the quota of flour mills to ensure the availability of subsidized flour in abundant quantity to the citizens. Currently three flour mills have sealed over hoarding Govt Flour in Multan region.