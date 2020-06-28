UrduPoint.com
PBF For Regulating Pharmaceutical Companies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

PBF for regulating pharmaceutical companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) President Mian Usman Zulfiqar on Sunday demanded the government to regulate pharmaceutical sector in a proper manner so that people can get medicines on competitive prices especially in ongoing pandemic of coronavirus.

PBF told media men here that Pakistani pharmaceutical units have yet to comply with the standards prescribed by US food and Drug Administration (FDA) while in India more than 200 units are approved and even Bangladesh have around eight approved pharma units.

Usman Zulfiqar also said that though Pakistan is an emerging market and pharmaceuticals has witnessed double digit growth during past few years, unfortunate local pharmaceutical companies failed to cater to the needs of the masses but their annual profits are huge.

He cited, "We have experienced in the ongoing pandemic the normal surgical face mask including N95 price gone up due to their non-availability. Similarly, the oxygenator which was available in market before COVID-19 at Rs 3000 and now available at Rs 20,000 in black," he added.

PBF called upon the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to its major and effective role in this regard.

He claimed that pharmaceutical companies send all their profits abroad in the name of buying raw materials but spend very little on research and development.

PBF President urged government to also review recent hike of petroleum prices, addingthat through this hike, oil marketing companies may get a benefit of around Rs 300 billion.

