PBF For Uniform Wheat Procurement Price

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PBF for uniform wheat procurement price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) on Sunday called for fixing a uniform prices for purchasing wheat by the Federal and provincial governments to avoid confusion among wheat growers.

Talking to the media here, PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad cited that the federal government fixed wheat procurement price at Rs1,650 per 40kg, Punjab at Rs 1,800 and Sindh at Rs 2,000.

To avoid a crises-like situation that struck the market last year, he said and added that growers wanted the government to chalk out a comprehensive plan for wheat procurement.

He said, the government should also provide bags to farmers timely to avoid crisis as the harvest has already started in early cultivation areas.

Ahmad Jawad said last year's situation where provincial government did not establish procurement centres at every level especially in Sindh, leaving them at the mercy of traders, who instead of buying wheat at then fix price of Rs 1,400 per 40 kg, bought the commodity at Rs1,100 or even below price.

"Presently, end-consumers are compelled to buy wheat flour at Rs 70-75 per kg, because the variations in government's wheat prices gave an opportunity to traders to manipulate market, especially in the absence of timely procurement by the government. The consumers did not have choice and might stay vulnerable in terms of unaffordable prices of essential commodities, he maintained.

The PBF President said that economic managers in Pakistan should come up with unified agriculture policy to tackle the cost of inputs, as well as the burden on the national exchequer when it comes to importing produce like wheat flour, sugar, and cotton.

Other issues that needed attention were water availability at the right time. Farmers in some areas had complained of getting canal water very late i.e. after the annual rotation period, which harmed the crop at maturing stage.

Similarly, wheat crop that was sowed late has experienced heat in February in some areas of Sindh, which they believed might also affect overall yield of the staple grain in the country, he mentioned.

Ahmad Jawad said that as per reports gathered from different areas showed that increasing prices of chemical inputs and diesel had impacted the price of cultivation. Prices of inputs such as tractors for ploughing, fertilizer, pesticides, and groundwater extraction had multiplied cost of farming.

He demanded that wheat policy should be drafted in consultation with the flour mills and the government should increase wheat quota of the areas facing wheat shortage; lift embargo on purchase of wheat and ensure equal distribution of wheat.

He added that Pakistan Floor Mills Association also needed to clear the perception of officials in Punjab government claiming that there were only seven to eight key players in the flour mills association who were controlling the wheat/flour market and getting millions of Dollars rebate on wheat export. These millers were also reportedly involved in wheat/flour smuggling to Afghanistan and Iran, as well as bulkpurchasing from the open market and they are the one who decided the flour prices by manipulatingthe market.

