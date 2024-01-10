PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s economic progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has expressed satisfaction over the military diplomacy and economic initiatives, undertaken by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the nation witnessed a positive shift in various sectors.

In a media statement issued here on Wednesday, PBF President Khawaja Mahboob-ur-Rehman said that a wave of optimism was sweeping through the country as the caretaker government's economic policies, coupled with the strategic decisions of the Army Chief, had resulted in tangible improvements in key economic indicators.

He said, significant reduction in the value of the dollar against Pak rupee, that has seen a commendable drop from Rs 340 to Rs 280, prompting expectations of further stabilization.

PBF President added, "The caretaker government has taken the best measures for the economy; the price of the dollar has fallen, and we anticipate even more positive changes when the new IMF and Asian Development Bank funds arrive, with hopes of the dollar reaching Rs 250."

The impact of these measures is evident in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where a positive trend has now emerging, bringing relief to investors, he said.

Additionally, the reduction in petrol prices has garnered praise from the public, further raising a positive sentiment towards the government's economic policies.

PBF President appreciated the positive initiatives of the Army Chief, there is a positive trend in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and petrol prices have decreased. These things are good for our country.

Furthermore, the decrease in essential commodity prices, such as daily useable items, has not gone unnoticed which needs to be monitored properly by the respective deputy commissioners so that masses may benefit.

PBF President further stated that the measures taken by Army Chief are for the betterment of the country and 'we hope for more improvements in future," said Mahboob.

“The unwavering resolve by Pakistan's security forces to combat illegal activities and secure the nation's economic interests, ultimately working towards a more prosperous and stable Pakistan.”

The PBF also appreciated the progress on two critical initiatives, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Green Punjab Programme.

PBF President also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments to ensure the successful implementation of these landmark initiatives.