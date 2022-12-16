PBF hails cut in POL prices as wise decision

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Muhammad Riaz Khattak has termed the cut in the prices of petroleum products a wise decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying it would provide relief to the common man and business community in the ongoing inflation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he expressed the hope that the prime minister would also take measures to reduce the power tariff for overcoming the power crisis due to unscheduled gas load shedding as it had become impossible for the industrialists to meet the export targets.

Riaz Khattak said the "survival of a country depends on a sound economy", which requires a peaceful atmosphere, better law and order, and business-friendly environment. He urged the political parties to give top priority to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the country, which was a pre-requisite for sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, PBF KP Chairman Umer Masood ur Rehman said it was good news for the business community as well as for the people of the country. He further said that the reduction in petroleum prices would reduce the cost of production which would ultimately extend a direct benefit to the people.

He appealed to transporters to cut their fares/transport charges so the people could get goods, especially the essential items at low prices along with the relief in their daily commute.

The industrial sector would definitely benefit from the reduction in POL prices mainly as "fuel and electricity are regarded as the lifeline of any economy and play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of a country", Umer highlighted.

PBF KP Chairman also stated if Pakistan boosts its rate of tax-to-GDP and exports-to-GDP up to 15 per cent, the government would not need to ask for aid from the world.

At present, there was a 9.5 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio. Pakistan's exports were US $31 billion while imports were US $80 billion. "No country could afford such a large trade deficit so we have to control unnecessary imports", he added.

In that regard, Government may ensure the provision of 100 per cent facilitation to the export-oriented industry with an effort to enhance the country's overall exports, Umer suggested.