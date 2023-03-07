PBF proposes economic manifesto to end crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has proposed a 25-point economic manifesto, claiming that it will steer the country out of current financial and administrative problems.

Sharing the agenda with the media here on Tuesday, Forum's Vice President Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said that enhanced exports and recognition of taxpayers were key to economic development, while the politicians, bureaucracy and all other relevant institutions would have to agree on a charter of economy to rescue the nation from financial crisis and mismanagement, he added.

The PBF economic manifesto suggested huge investment in industrial sector to generate revenue for the government, employment for the youth, and profits for businessmen thus ensuring a win-win situation for everyone; therefore, the government should prioritise industrialisation. The industrialists and agriculturists should be facilitated with soft loans. There should be at least 20 per cent representation of business community in the policy making at national, provincial and district levels for economic policies' implementation, besides privatisation of loss-making public entities.

Ahmad Jawad said, "We also want the FBR to implement digital policies, which are corruption-free and business-friendly. The exporters and businessmen should be given 25 per cent quota in the national awards and practical steps must be put in order to discourage smuggling." He added that the PBF manifesto also advocated for establishing effective links between industry and academia through a new curriculum and facilitating the universities to teach entrepreneurship.

Industrialists should also be provided plots in the industrial estates on a ten-year easy installment plan and arbitration centres should be established in every district to resolve business disputes at the earliest.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad also called for reforms to be implemented in the agricultural sector, adding that people with more than 50 acres of land should pay income tax, but orchards and vegetable farms using modern farming methods should be exempted. Additionally, he advocated for granting cold storage chains of fruit and vegetables with concessional loans.

PBF Vice President Jahanara Wattoo demanded that industry status must be given to IT and agricultural sector. She also called for elimination of prize bonds and Currency notes of 5,000 denominations, arguing that it would help redirect this money to businesses and eradicate corruption in Pakistan. She mentioned that the PBF manifesto also called for energy sector reforms and green energy promotion to help solve the energy crisis.

Ms Jahanara urged the government to consult private sector to address climate change with a defined strategy, and also the government must register all online stores in Pakistan with a mandatory fixed fee of Rs 100,000 to support e-commerce with a renewal licence period of three years in order to support consumer protection.