PBF suggests appointment of economist as caretaker PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan business Forum (PBF), on Sunday, suggested the coalition government and opposition leader reach a consensus on the name of an experienced economist for the position of caretaker prime minister in light of the country's economic situation.

PBF Central Executive Committee, in a statement issued here, opined that country needed an economist to cope up the economic challenges in the interim period of the general elections. The committee also suggested Names of Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Pasha, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ashfaque Hassan Khan and Shabbar Zaidi as the possible best contenders for the slot.

Central Vice President PBF, Ahmad Jawad, said that PBF wanted an economist as caretaker premier to ensure the implementation of a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund that the South Asian nation clinched recently, giving its economy a much-awaited respite.

"The agreement with the IMF is an economic prescription which requires continuity of the economic policies and necessary actions during the interim setup to keep the loan program on track," Jawad argued and added that the country need fiscal discipline during the interim setup as the IMF would be releasing one of the tranches of the $3 billion loan after the economic review during the tenure of the caretaker government.

Ahmad Jawad further added that the caretaker PM should be a consensus candidate for ensuring the conduct of free and fair polls which is a prerequisite for the economic revival in the country.

PBF Balochistan Vice Chairperson, Zubaida Jalal welcomed the idea of appointing someone with economic know-how as caretaker PM but suggested that the candidate be "independent and neutral." "If an economist is appointed as the interim prime minister, he or she can ensure to implement IMF conditions like Currency exchange rate, monetary policy tightening and energy prices," she added PBF Punjab Chairman, Muhammad Naseer Malik said if an "independent and neutral" economist was appointed with the consensus of all stakeholders, he would have the support to undertake required economic decisions and reforms during hisinterim government tenure.