PBF urges US to provide full market access to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Wednesday urged the United States administration to provide full market access to Pakistan entrepreneurs on favourable duty slaps in order to enhance bilateral trade as Pakistan was 55th largest supplier of goods to US in 2019.

Talking to media here, PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad said that US imports from Pakistan were US $3.9 billion in 2019, up 5.7 per cent ($213 million) from 2018, and up 24 per cent from 2009.

He elaborated that top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2019 were: miscellaneous textile articles ($1.3 billion), knit apparel ($880 million); woven apparel ($607 million); cotton ($161 million); and leather products ($140 million).

The US total imports of agricultural products from Pakistan totaled at US $125 million in 2019. Leading categories included: rice (US $38 million), sugars, sweeteners, beverage bases (US $29 million), spices (US $18 million), snack foods (US $8 million), and processed fruit and vegetables (US $7 million), he maintained.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad said the US senators introduced the Economic Development Act before US Senate for Pak-Afghan boarder area for the period of next 10 years, if US Senate approved this bill, Pakistan's textile exports to the US would increase tenfold. However, there must be an incentive package for rest of the country too in this bill for being a front-line state in combating terrorism with the US.

He said Pakistan had been hosting 2.7 million Afghan refugees for over the last four decades, besides laying down the highest number human lives against war on terror and entire world widely acknowledged Pakistan's historic sacrifices.

The entire Pakistani business community hoped that in principle, under new era, Pakistan would be provided free market access to the United States at zero duty and the US private sector would further enter into joint ventures in economic sphere.

"We also expect that the new US leadership should remove the bottlenecks in bilateral investment treaty and efforts be made on priority to better Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) agreement and it is equally imperative that the US should offer same package and incentives which it offers to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in textile exports. Yet Pak-US trade of volume is only touching US $7 billion," he mentioned.

Jawad added: "We saw various arrangements in the form of FTA/PTA's (Free Trade Agreement/Preferential Trade Agreement) made by the previous governments and evolved a mechanism to achieve the best of the results for trade promotion, but could not succeed to enhance its exports, which are backbone of the economy in any country of the world. Pakistan's total trade volume is accounted for more than US $75 billion out of which our exports are hardly touching US $24 billion mark which should be reviewed in detail."