Open Menu

PBF Welcomes Pak-Afghan-Uzbek Railway Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PBF welcomes Pak-Afghan-Uzbek railway project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Saturday welcomed the signing of 760-kilometre tripartite railway link project among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, that is expected to reduce cargo delivery times among these countries by about five days.

Talking to the media here, PBF Spokesperson Zainab Jatoi termed it a matter of great achievement, citing that Pakistan Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed a joint protocol to establish a rail link that would help connect Pakistan with Central Asia and Russia via Termez city in southern Uzbekistan.

She said that the railway link project would be a game-changer for the region and prove to be a new rail economic corridor, which tap the potential of the region will pass through Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar in Afghanistan, and extend till the Kharlachi border crossing into Pakistan's northwestern Kurram tribal district.

The line would support both passenger and freight services, and contribute to regional trade and economic growth, she added.

The PBF spokesperson said that currently most trade between Europe and South Asia was dependent on sea routes, which could be susceptible to geopolitical tensions and maritime piracy. "A railway link could provide an alternative and more secure trade route, reducing dependence on traditional sea lanes and bringing down the trade cost."As the landlocked Afghanistan mostly relies on Pakistan for trade, while Islamabad has lately been looking to boost its trade ties with Central Asia and Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Business Russia Europe Uzbekistan Jatoi Border Media Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

16 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

30 minutes ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

39 minutes ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

2 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

3 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

3 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

3 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business