UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBIF Concerned Over Exchange Rate Erosion: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:14 PM

PBIF concerned over exchange rate erosion: Mian Zahid Hussain

Poverty, cost of projects and raw material price to increase, Rupee still stable as compared to emerging markets

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday expressed concern over exchange rate erosion and called for steps to arrest the decline.


The central bank should stem the decline in value of rupee so that masses and the business community can take a break, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said the falling rupee will support exports to some extent but it will increase the cost of imports which are double than the exports, it will jack up the cost of all developmental projects including Diamer-Bhasha Dam, increase the price of raw material for the export industry and boost inflation.


Talking to the business leader of Karachi Women Chamber Nazli Abid, Zehra Zahid, Urooj Fatima Jafri, and Rehan Mehtab Chawla of Jamshoro Chamber, the veteran business leader said that erosion in value of rupee is not good for the economy but it is still less than many emerging markets for which credit goes to the governor of the State Bank.


The former minister noted rupee was down by 3.3 percent from Jan 20 to May 04 while the South African currency lost 21.

6 percent of value during the same period. Similarly, the Turkish currency lost 16.5 percent and India rupee was down by 6.2 percent.


Other economies also suffered as investors pulled back their money but that fall in the value of Bangladeshi and Egyptian currencies were insignificant.
Around 27 billion dollars were pulled out of the markets of developing countries in the months during the global financial crisis of 2008 but 59 billion dollars were pulled out from emerging markets in one month during the recent corona crisis.


He noted that local economic activities have taken a blow in Pakistan like many other countries and the situation may not improve in the short-term.
The auto sector activity fell by 69.6 percent during the months of March while the petroleum sector witnessed a fall of 31.4 percent, cement sales fell by 14.3 percent and exports also suffered, export of food items was declined by 25.7 percent, high value-added textile exports were down by 15.3 percent and low value-added textile exports suffered by 32.5 percent.


The prevailing conditions can be improved by a reduction in interest rates which should be considered seriously, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Governor Exchange Exports Business Dam Bank Same Alliance Price Jamshoro Chamber Money March May Women Market Textile All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Post resumespostal services to Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Former Man City defender Onuoha feels unsafe in Un ..

12 minutes ago

ESports 'icon' Uzi retires with stress, obesity, d ..

13 minutes ago

Six killed in attack on Mexico truck stop restaura ..

13 minutes ago

Germany to lift travel warning for Europe from Jun ..

13 minutes ago

Efficient remote sensing algorithm proposed for la ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.