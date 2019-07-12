UrduPoint.com
PBIF Concerned Over Inconclusive Meeting Between PM, Businessmen

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between PM, businessmen

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on expressed concern over inconclusive meetings between the business community and the PM, Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Ministers and Chairman FBR.The failure of the business community to get any relaxation will result in uneasiness and uncertainty, therefore, the government should show some flexibility so that wheels of the economy could move, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses, industrialists and traders are not ready to accept recent tax measures resulting in protests and strikes while many businesses have been closed.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that many factories have also been closed while many are selling their businesses.The former minister noted that there are host of steps taken in the budget which need some clarification for which businessmen are striving but to no avail.

