PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mian Zahid Hussain

Concern expressed over political differences among politicians, Fifty deaths lost billions failed to unite stakeholders

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th September, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday asked the federal and provincial governments to start the implementation of the Karachi package.



Pakistan economy was showing some positive signs but some elements have initiated politically-motivated criticism which is a negative development, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that soon after the Rs1100 billion package by the Prime Minister Imran Khan the political parties locked horns which has raised questions about the package.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that political struggle over the package has worried masses and the business community which has received assurances by the COAS and PM.



Recently the federal and provincial governments have decided to shun differences in the greater national interest which send a very positive signal to the investors albeit for a very short span.



He said that PM has appointed CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as Chief of Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee which had revived hopes that Karachi will find its lost glory but in vain.



The masses and businessmen were hopeful that fifty deaths and losses to the tune of billions of rupees has united political leaders and now the issues like water, electricity, health, education, sanitation, encroachments, infrastructure and transport will be resolved.



He said that politicians should think about life and property of masses and make a good example by reviving the orphan city of Karachi which is providing almost 65 percent of revenue.