PBIF supports the decision to extend tenure of COAS Bajwa: Mian Zahid Hussain

The decision to boost morale of army, disappoint enemies, Move recognition of services of Bajwa

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the tenure of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The move of the prime minister has been welcomed by the patriotic elements while it has disappointed enemies of the country as it is seen as recognition of the policies and services of COAS Bajwa, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the decision reflects the importance of COAS amid serious regional situation while it will also ensure sustainable security while contributing to stability as he believes in strengthening the democratic process.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that Pakistan is in the middle of a serious security crisis while internal and external threats have compounded for which Gen Bajwa was the best choice.

The former minister noted that situation in the eastern and western borders is not good, conditions in Kashmir are deteriorating, India is against Kartarpur corridor and it cannot see Pakistan taking centre stage in the Afghan peace process.

Gen Bajwa has a very crucial role as the army chief and it is hoped that the extension would serve the country’s interests; he said adding that he has ensured aid worth billions from friendly countries and assisted PM during the recent visit to the US.

He said that Gen Bajwa initiated successful Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and developed a very effective approach with regards to terrorism, Afghanistan, India, Iran, and Kashmir which was a major factor in giving him a full-term extension which is in the best institutional interest of the army.

At a time when the US is holding dialogue with the Afghan Taliban, the US troops are planning to leave Afghanistan, US elections are also nearing while Pakistan is locked in pitched battles with Indian Army and facing FATF conditions which were also issues that had an impact on the decision, he said.

General Bajwa’s extension will add to the morale and prestige of the Pakistan Army while those opposing it are unaware of the true intentions of India and the ground realities.