PBIT Chairman Meets Delegates From ASEAN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muntaha Ashraf met with high-level delegations from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Nations) countries including Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The meeting focused on expanding regional trade and fostering economic collaboration, marked a significant step in strengthening ties between Pakistan and ASEAN nations, the PBIT spokesman told media here Saturday.

Ayesha Mohd Salleh, the distinguished delegate from Brunei, led the Brunei delegation, initiating vital discussions on increasing trade, investment, and technological collaboration between ASEAN and Pakistan.

The delegates from Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia also engaged in productive dialogues, covering diverse sectors such as infrastructure, technology, agriculture, Shrimps farming, and manufacturing.

Chairman Muntaha Ashraf emphasized the importance of building long-term economic partnerships between ASEAN and Pakistan.

He stressed that the meeting provided a valuable platform for exploring new business opportunities and enhancing regional cooperation, which is essential for mutual growth and prosperity. The participants highlighted key areas of collaboration, including trade agreements, joint ventures, and cultural exchange initiatives.

“Strengthening economic relationships with ASEAN countries is a priority for Pakistan, and this conference is an important step in realizing that vision. By fostering collaboration across multiple sectors, we can pave the way for sustainable growth and regional stability,” said Muntaha Ashraf.

The meeting aimed to promote Pakistan’s position as a key player in the regional economic landscape. This engagement also aimed to enhance dialogue between government and private sector leaders to identify new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation.

