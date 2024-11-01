PBIT Chairman Vows To Reshape Punjab’s Investment Landscape
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf has expressed the resolve to set an ambitious course to reshape Punjab’s investment landscape by elevating the Ease of Doing Business to new heights.
Ashraf stated this during his first visit to Business Facilitation Centre here Friday. The PBIT Board member Ahmad Ali Tariq and CEO Jalal Hassan also accompanied him, while the BFC Manager welcomed them and gave a comprehensive overview of the Centre’s progress and operations.
The PBIT Chairman said that he wanted to fully empower the province’s business community and aimed to integrate Federal government departments into the One-Window Operations at Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs) across Punjab. "I believe, this integration is crucial for bringing essential services to the local level and advancing Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.
They took a round of all sections and departmental desks of the BFC. The Manager also presented them with the latest edition of the BFC newsletter, INSIGHT.
Muntaha Ashraf left an appreciative note in the visitor’s book, commending BFC’s achievements and the true embodiment of a one-window operation model. He emphasized the need for continuous enhancement, remarking, “BFC is a remarkable initiative, fully realizing the concept of One-Window Operations. Additional services should be introduced over time, with greater integration of federal departments to streamline business processes even further. I am fully commitment to foster a more efficient, accessible, and business-friendly Punjab."
