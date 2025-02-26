PBIT chief visits SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Najaf Iqbal, along with his team, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to conduct an awareness session on the smog strategy 2024-26.

SCCI President Ikramul Haq warmly welcomed the guests.

The session focused on implementation of effective measures to combat smog, regulatory framework, and the role of industries in ensuring environmental sustainability.

The participants engaged in productive discussions, emphasising collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to mitigate air pollution and promote eco-friendly industrial practices.