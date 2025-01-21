Open Menu

PBIT Engages With Jeanologia To Advance Sustainable Solutions For Pakistan’s SMEs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:25 PM

PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasizes pressing need to align Pakistan’s textile SMEs with global sustainability standards to enhance their competitiveness in international markets

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) The Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, hosted an engaging session with representatives from Jeanologia, a renowned Spanish company specializing in sustainable textile technologies.

The meeting was attended by Roberto Munoz Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Jeanologia, Umer Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan, and Bilal Ahmed, Sales Manager, representing the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability in Pakistan.

PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasized the pressing need to align Pakistan’s textile SMEs with global sustainability standards to enhance their competitiveness in international markets. He highlighted that empowering SMEs with these cutting-edge technologies would not only support sustainable growth but also open doors to better export opportunities for Pakistani exporters.

Roberto, CCO of Jeanologia, expressed his enthusiasm about exploring investment opportunities in Punjab’s SME sector.

He stated that after visiting Punjab they have found that Punjab offers immense potential for integrating sustainable solutions within its textile industry. “We are keen to collaborate and invest in equipping SMEs with transformative technologies that align with our vision for a sustainable future, he added.”

Chairman PBIT stressed the importance of assisting the SME sector in acquiring machinery from the Spanish company to achieve this goal. "Providing access to such innovative technologies can significantly bolster the capacity of our exporters to meet international demands," he stated.

The meeting concluded with plans to engage key stakeholders, including financial institutions, trade bodies, and industry leaders, to formulate a comprehensive framework supporting SMEs in adopting sustainable technologies. PBIT reaffirmed its role as a key facilitator in fostering economic growth and innovation in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Company Market Textile From Industry

