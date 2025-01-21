PBIT Engages With Jeanologia To Advance Sustainable Solutions For Pakistan’s SMEs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 06:25 PM
PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasizes pressing need to align Pakistan’s textile SMEs with global sustainability standards to enhance their competitiveness in international markets
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) The Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, hosted an engaging session with representatives from Jeanologia, a renowned Spanish company specializing in sustainable textile technologies.
The meeting was attended by Roberto Munoz Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Jeanologia, Umer Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan, and Bilal Ahmed, Sales Manager, representing the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability in Pakistan.
PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf emphasized the pressing need to align Pakistan’s textile SMEs with global sustainability standards to enhance their competitiveness in international markets. He highlighted that empowering SMEs with these cutting-edge technologies would not only support sustainable growth but also open doors to better export opportunities for Pakistani exporters.
Roberto, CCO of Jeanologia, expressed his enthusiasm about exploring investment opportunities in Punjab’s SME sector.
He stated that after visiting Punjab they have found that Punjab offers immense potential for integrating sustainable solutions within its textile industry. “We are keen to collaborate and invest in equipping SMEs with transformative technologies that align with our vision for a sustainable future, he added.”
Chairman PBIT stressed the importance of assisting the SME sector in acquiring machinery from the Spanish company to achieve this goal. "Providing access to such innovative technologies can significantly bolster the capacity of our exporters to meet international demands," he stated.
The meeting concluded with plans to engage key stakeholders, including financial institutions, trade bodies, and industry leaders, to formulate a comprehensive framework supporting SMEs in adopting sustainable technologies. PBIT reaffirmed its role as a key facilitator in fostering economic growth and innovation in Punjab.
Recent Stories
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight
Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sect ..
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Syrians return to homes devastated by war
University of Engineering and Technology (UET) moving towards ERP, Student Lifec ..
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
More Stories From Business
-
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s SMEs1 minute ago
-
First session of 'Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee' strengthens economic ties37 minutes ago
-
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sectors12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches 'BizHub' portal to empower SMEs47 minutes ago
-
HCCI organizes seminar on import and export47 minutes ago
-
ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth57 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 802 points4 minutes ago
-
Textile exports up by 9.67pc to $9.084b in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets sights on sustainable growth at WEF 20253 hours ago