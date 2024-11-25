PBIT Strives To Secures Pre-credit Approvals To Attract Investors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) is actively working to secure pre-credit approval letters from financial institutions for bankable projects across various sectors.
In this regard, PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf held a strategic meeting with Aizid Razzaq Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) at the bank’s head office on Monday. The meeting was also attended by PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan and other senior officers from both organizations, including the Group Head and Chief Risk Officer of the ABL.
This high-level engagement marks a significant step in the Punjab government's initiative to identify and promote bankable projects across various sectors within the province. The government, in collaboration with relevant authorities and departments, is working to secure pre-credit approval letters from financial institutions for these projects.
This process is intended to validate the financial viability of these projects, enhancing their attractiveness to both local and international investors.
During the discussion, Aizid Razzaq Gill assured that ABL would extend full cooperation in assessing the feasibility studies of the proposed projects. He emphasized the bank’s commitment to facilitating the validation process and supporting the government’s vision of fostering sustainable investment opportunities in Punjab.
The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to hold frequent follow-up sessions to ensure progress on this critical initiative.
This engagement is a testament to the Punjab government’s dedication to leveraging institutional expertise to propel development and ensure that investment opportunities are backed by robust financial validation.
