Open Menu

PBIT Strives To Secures Pre-credit Approvals To Attract Investors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:21 PM

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) is actively working to secure pre-credit approval letters from financial institutions for bankable projects across various sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) is actively working to secure pre-credit approval letters from financial institutions for bankable projects across various sectors.

In this regard, PBIT Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf held a strategic meeting with Aizid Razzaq Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) at the bank’s head office on Monday. The meeting was also attended by PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hassan and other senior officers from both organizations, including the Group Head and Chief Risk Officer of the ABL.

This high-level engagement marks a significant step in the Punjab government's initiative to identify and promote bankable projects across various sectors within the province. The government, in collaboration with relevant authorities and departments, is working to secure pre-credit approval letters from financial institutions for these projects.

This process is intended to validate the financial viability of these projects, enhancing their attractiveness to both local and international investors.

During the discussion, Aizid Razzaq Gill assured that ABL would extend full cooperation in assessing the feasibility studies of the proposed projects. He emphasized the bank’s commitment to facilitating the validation process and supporting the government’s vision of fostering sustainable investment opportunities in Punjab.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to hold frequent follow-up sessions to ensure progress on this critical initiative.

This engagement is a testament to the Punjab government’s dedication to leveraging institutional expertise to propel development and ensure that investment opportunities are backed by robust financial validation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Bank Progress Allied Bank Limited From Government

Recent Stories

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

36 seconds ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

9 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

9 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

12 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

12 minutes ago
 Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

12 minutes ago
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

39 seconds ago
 Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on ..

Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..

1 hour ago
 Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin ra ..

Equity markets mostly on front foot, as bitcoin rally stutters

4 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth Rs 172.7 bn

4 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business