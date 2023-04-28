UrduPoint.com

PBS Briefs Politicians, MPs On 7th Ongoing Census; Population Reaches 237.448 Mln

Published April 28, 2023

PBS briefs politicians, MPs on 7th ongoing census; population reaches 237.448 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) authorities on Friday gave a details briefing to leaders of political parties, parliamentarians; Federal and provincial ministers on the ongoing 7th Digital Population & Housing Census, under which around 237.448 million individuals have so far been counted in all four provinces.

"The objective of briefing was to update the participants about the Methodology of Digital Census and Statistics collected so far," a PBS news release said.

The participants were informed about the important role of provincial governments in efficiently collecting accurate data during the census process.

The PBS shared how its field teams took prompt decisions to identify the blocks with 'low-coverage' using the 'Digital System.

' The participants showed their satisfaction with the Digital System and appreciated the efforts of PBS for conducting the census exercise efficiently.

The participants also visited the 'Call Centre and Digital Census Working Groups' at the Census Control Centre.

According to the latest figures of the 7th Population and Housing Census of Pakistan, "Overall around 237,448,241 individuals have so far been counted."Giving the break-up, the PBS informed that in Sindh as many as 54,138,485 individuals have been counted so far, while 116,442,499 in Punjab, 39,315,873 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 19,713,823 in Balochistan.

