PBS Launches Dashboards To Provide Time Series And Info-graphic Data

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday launched two dashboards, including PSLM_SDGs and Price, under its Digital Transformation initiative to provide latest information along with time series and info-graphic of data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday launched two dashboards, including PSLM_SDGs and Price, under its Digital Transformation initiative to provide latest information along with time series and info-graphic of data.

The dashboards have been launched for achieving the bureaus objective of collecting, compiling and disseminating of data in reliable and user friendly way, official sources said.

The initiative would help shift from uni-dimensional approach of data dissemination of providing data in fixed or aggregate format to an interactive and customized approach.

"The dashboards would provide latest information along with time series data and info-graphic of data dissemination through dash board," they said.

These dashboards would provide open access of data with gender and urban/rural break down along with comparison with previous years of various indicators as per requirement of data users.

This would facilitate the users to access the valuable information under one umbrella in a minimum time.

"The initiative of PBS will lead to increased used of PBS data for evidence based policy and Planning" the sources added.

The dashboard on the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) would provide data about education, ICT, health, population welfare, water, sanitation and Hygiene, Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) and food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES).

It is pertinent to mention here that the PSLM, a Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded project, commenced in 2004 and continued up to June, 2015.

The PSLM Project was designed to provide Social & Economic indicators in the alternate years at provincial and district level and afterwards PSLM has become regular activity of PBS.

PSLM District level survey collects information on Key Social indicators whereas PSLM provincial level survey which is called PSLM/HIES, gather information on Income and Consumption as well as on social indicators.

Eleven rounds of PSLM has been completed, the sources added.

The objective of PSLM is monitoring development plans at district level; assessment of programs initiated under Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (PRSP).

The data is used by planners and policy makers, research workers, statisticians and national and international organizations as per their requirements.

Another dashboard on prices would provide data on prices and inflation in different categories including weekly, monthly; urban and rural; price comparisons; and analysis with trade etc�../ 395/

